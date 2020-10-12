Welcome to the official Web site for Dark Sword Miniatures, Inc. Premium pewter fantasy miniatures in the 28mm heroic gaming scale. Our minis are award winning miniature works of art that are hand crafted.
October 12, 2020 Update
We have another 14 new releases now posted up on our brand new Web site/online store folks! We have four new Elmore Masterworks releases sculpted by the legendary Tom Meier, along with new Visions in Fantasy releases sculpted by Tom Meier, Jeff Grace and Andy Pieper. We also have four new Critter Kingdoms releases sculpted up by Dave Summers. The lovely painted studio models for each release were painted up by Jen Haley, Kat Martin, Mary Profitt, Jen Greenwald and Miniature Monthly’s Aaron Lovejoy. So check out these 14 new releases on our “Featured” page and enjoy!
Please note – this is an entirely new Web site platform. Nothing was carried forward from the earlier site like account information / wish lists. You will need to set up a new account or check out as a guest.
-
Female Elven Mage with Flowing Robes$9.99
SKU: DSM1233
Sculptor: Tom MeierAdd to cart
-
Female Pinup Demoness$9.99
SKU: DSM1199
Sculptor: Tom MeierAdd to cart
-
Female Elven Mage$9.99
SKU: DSM1198
Sculptor: Tom MeierAdd to cart
-
Dual Wield Warrior with Swords$9.99
SKU: DSM7109
Sculptor: Jeff GraceAdd to cart
-
Half Orc Warrior with Sword$9.99
SKU: DSM7110
Sculptor: Jeff GraceAdd to cart
-
Sitting Female Mage$9.99
SKU: DSM7384
Sculptor: Tom MeierAdd to cart
-
Marching Dragonkin Mage with Staff$9.99
SKU: DSM7385
Sculptor: Tom MeierAdd to cart
-
Retriever Ranger with Sword$9.99
SKU: DSM8152
Sculptor: Dave SummersAdd to cart
-
Female Cleric with Mace$9.99
SKU: DSM6404
Sculptor: Jeff GraceAdd to cart
-
Male Dragonkin Mage with Staff$12.99
SKU: DSM7492
Sculptor: Jeff GraceAdd to cart
-
Male Necromancer with Staff$9.99
SKU: DSM4119
Sculptor: Jeff GraceAdd to cart
-
Female Kitsune Ranger with Bow and Falcon$9.99
SKU: DSM7653
Sculptor: Patrick KeithAdd to cart
Dark Sword Miniatures Inc. was founded in 2002 with the purpose of creating extremely detailed unpainted 28mm heroic gaming scale fantasy miniatures and other miniature related products for both miniature collectors and gamers alike. Fantastic realism is the best description of what Dark Sword Miniatures has become known for over the past 18 years as we approach 1,000 miniatures in our ranges.
Our unpainted pewter fantasy miniatures are in the newer heroic 28mm gaming scale which has become the industry standard over the past 21 years. Our first four fantasy miniature lines are based on the iconic fantasy artwork of Larry Elmore , Keith Parkinson (RIP), Clyde Caldwell & Jeff Easley. All four artists have been gaming industry icons for the past 40 years now and their artwork needs no introduction.
In addition, Dark Sword Miniatures is also producing premium pewter miniatures and other miniature related products based on the epic A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy book series of the New York Times best selling author George R.R. Martin. And finally, we have added a couple wonderful fantasy artists by the names of Stephanie Law and Tony DiTerlizzi into the mix for new premium miniatures lines based on their artwork as well.
Dark Sword brings our miniatures to life in a style that can best be described as Fantastic Realism. To accomplish this, Dark Sword works with a very select core group of sculptors that includes: Tom Meier , Dennis Mize (RIP), Dave Summers, Jeff Grace, Patrick Keith, Jason Wiebe, Andy Pieper, and Bobby Jackson. Other wonderful guest sculptors will jump into the fray from time to time with a piece or two as well. We also have some of the very best miniature painters in the world painting up our studio display models for your inspiration and viewing pleasure (as all of our models are sold unpainted and may require minor assembly).
Bookmark this Web site and come back often because we will be regularly updating these pages with new information and new pictures of our fantasy miniatures – both painted and of course in bare pewter. Take care and enjoy our multi-award-winning pewter miniatures!
Please note – All of our models are sold unpainted and may require minor assembly.