Dark Sword Miniatures Inc. was founded in 2002 with the purpose of creating extremely detailed unpainted 28mm heroic gaming scale fantasy miniatures and other miniature related products for both miniature collectors and gamers alike. Fantastic realism is the best description of what Dark Sword Miniatures has become known for over the past 18 years as we approach 1,000 miniatures in our ranges.

Our unpainted pewter fantasy miniatures are in the newer heroic 28mm gaming scale which has become the industry standard over the past 21 years. Our first four fantasy miniature lines are based on the iconic fantasy artwork of Larry Elmore , Keith Parkinson (RIP), Clyde Caldwell & Jeff Easley. All four artists have been gaming industry icons for the past 40 years now and their artwork needs no introduction.

In addition, Dark Sword Miniatures is also producing premium pewter miniatures and other miniature related products based on the epic A Song of Ice and Fire fantasy book series of the New York Times best selling author George R.R. Martin. And finally, we have added a couple wonderful fantasy artists by the names of Stephanie Law and Tony DiTerlizzi into the mix for new premium miniatures lines based on their artwork as well.

Dark Sword brings our miniatures to life in a style that can best be described as Fantastic Realism. To accomplish this, Dark Sword works with a very select core group of sculptors that includes: Tom Meier , Dennis Mize (RIP), Dave Summers, Jeff Grace, Patrick Keith, Jason Wiebe, Andy Pieper, and Bobby Jackson. Other wonderful guest sculptors will jump into the fray from time to time with a piece or two as well. We also have some of the very best miniature painters in the world painting up our studio display models for your inspiration and viewing pleasure (as all of our models are sold unpainted and may require minor assembly).

We will be regularly updating these pages with new information and new pictures of our fantasy miniatures – both painted and of course in bare pewter. Take care and enjoy our multi-award-winning pewter miniatures!



Please note – All of our models are sold unpainted and may require minor assembly.